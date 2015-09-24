AccorHotels faces AGM battle over double voting rights
PARIS, May 3 AccorHotels faces a battle at its annual shareholder meeting on Friday as a group of investors tries to block the granting of double voting rights to some long-term shareholders.
SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was looking into whether Volkswagen had misled consumers over its emissions claims after the German carmaker admitted cheating on U.S. pollution tests.
Volkswagen is grappling with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history after confirming 11 million vehicles around the world had been fitted with software which could reduce the apparent emissions from diesel engines.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not clear exactly how representations on emissions were made by Volkswagen.
"The ACCC is making enquiries to determine if consumers might have been exposed to misleading claims," an ACCC spokesman said in an email.
"The ACCC is also considering the rights of consumers under the Australian Consumer Law."
Volkswagen Australia said earlier this week it was awaiting guidance from its head office on the matter.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PARIS, May 3 AccorHotels faces a battle at its annual shareholder meeting on Friday as a group of investors tries to block the granting of double voting rights to some long-term shareholders.
OTTAWA, May 3 Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April from a year earlier while sales fell, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.