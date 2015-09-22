LONDON, Sept 22 Britain on Tuesday called for the European Commission to investigate emissions tests after Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. regulators.

"It's vital that the public has confidence in vehicle emissions tests and I am calling for the European Commission to investigate this issue as a matter of urgency," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in a statement.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had said on Friday that Volkswagen had used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Kate Holton)