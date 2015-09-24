SACRAMENTO, Sept 24 California is preparing a
series of actions against carmaker Volkswagen over
its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests, the state's
top air official said on Thursday.
"Right now we are organizing ourselves for a major
enforcement action," said Mary Nichols, chair of the California
Air Resources Board.
She said it was too soon to say what penalties would be
levied against the company, which admitted duping the tests
earlier this month.
The state is also preparing to oversee a recall of vehicles
in California equipped with the device that allowed it to pass
laboratory tests measuring their output of the air pollutant
NOx, which contributes to smog, Nichols said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese)