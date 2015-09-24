SACRAMENTO, Sept 24 California is preparing a series of actions against carmaker Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests, the state's top air official said on Thursday.

"Right now we are organizing ourselves for a major enforcement action," said Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board.

She said it was too soon to say what penalties would be levied against the company, which admitted duping the tests earlier this month.

The state is also preparing to oversee a recall of vehicles in California equipped with the device that allowed it to pass laboratory tests measuring their output of the air pollutant NOx, which contributes to smog, Nichols said.

