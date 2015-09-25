(Adds number of cars impacted)
By Rory Carroll
SACRAMENTO, Sept 24 California is preparing a
major enforcement action against carmaker Volkswagen AG
over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions
tests, the state's top air official said on Thursday.
Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board,
said it was too soon to say what penalties would be levied
against the company, which admitted duping the tests earlier
this month.
The state is also preparing to oversee a recall of vehicles
in California equipped with the device that allowed it to pass
laboratory tests measuring their output of the air pollutant
NOx, which contributes to smog, Nichols said.
"Our top priority is to make sure these cars are in
compliance," said Stanley Young, spokesman for the Air Board.
"That will obviously involve at some point a recall. But
first VW has to demonstrate to us what they are going to do and
that it will be effective," he said.
Volkswagen has said that 11 million vehicles worldwide could
be affected by the diesel-emissions scandal, including 500,000
in the United States. Californians own 14 percent of affected
U.S. vehicles.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also looking at
options.
EPA agency spokeswoman Julia Valentine said it is
considering all appropriate remedies in an email to Reuters,
when asked if federal regulators were contemplating mandatory
action.
Nichols said the international scandal could lead regulators
to harmonize their emissions testing protocols.
"For years that has been a discussion about aligning the
testing and procedures of the U.S. and Europe, and the emerging
markets in China and India," she said. "The U.S. and Europe are
not even in complete agreement with each other."
Air Resources Board member Alex Sherriffs said the state's
carbon market, which puts a price on emissions of heat-trapping
greenhouse gases, will make it relatively easy for the state to
quantify how much Volkswagen owes for cheating emissions
testing.
"We're looking at the damage to the environment and that can
be measured," he said. "We've developed a price for carbon and
we've developed what we understand to be the cost of reducing
emissions. That looks like the easy piece in terms of putting a
price on that," he said.
