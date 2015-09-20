* Says group has launched external investigation
* CEO says company is fully cooperating with authorities
* EPA says violation could result in fines of up to $18 bln
By Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Sept 20 Volkswagen
told U.S. dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel
cars after regulators found software it designed for the
affected vehicles gave false emissions data, the company said
Sunday, announcing it had launched an investigation.
In a statement published by the carmaker on Sunday, Chief
Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn said, "I personally am
deeply sorry that we have broken the trust of our customers.
"Volkswagen has ordered an external investigation of this
matter," he said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday the software deceived regulators measuring toxic
emissions, adding that Volkswagen could face fines of up to $18
billion as a result.
The Detroit News reported late Friday that VW dealers still
had some 2015 diesel Jetta, Passat and Beetle cars for sale.
A VW representative on Sunday confirmed the partial halt of
sales of the affected vehicles but did not give any numbers.
Winterkorn said, "We do not and will not tolerate violations
of any kind of our internal rules or of the law," adding that
the company was fully cooperating with the relevant agencies.
He gave no details on who would carry out the external
investigation.
"This is not your usual recall issue, an error in
calibration or even a serious safety flaw," Bernstein analysts
wrote in a note on Sunday. "There is no way to put an optimistic
spin on this - this is really serious."
Cynthia Giles, an enforcement officer at the EPA, said on
Friday the cars in question "contained software that turns off
emissions controls when driving normally and turns them on when
the car is undergoing an emissions test".
The feature, which the EPA called a "defeat device," masks
the true emissions only during testing. When the cars are on the
road, they emit as much as 40 times the level of pollutants
allowed under clean air rules meant to ensure public health is
protected, Giles said.
"We have admitted to it to the regulator. It is true. We are
actively cooperating with the regulator," a Volkswagen spokesman
said on Sunday.
Volkswagen could face civil penalties of $37,500 for each
vehicle not in compliance with federal clean air rules. Some
482,000 four-cylinder VW and Audi diesel cars sold since 2008
are involved in the allegations.
If each car involved is found to be in noncompliance, the
penalty could be $18 billion, an EPA official confirmed during
the telephone conference on Friday.
Volkswagen peer Daimler, meanwhile, signalled it
may not be subject to the same violation.
"I have a rough idea of what is happening and that it does
not apply to us," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on
Sunday at an event in Hamburg.
"But it is much too early to make a final statement on
this," he added.
