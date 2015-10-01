(Recasts throughout; adds quotes, details and background)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Volkwagen AG's top
U.S. executive will testify on Oct. 8 before a U.S.
congressional oversight panel about the German automaker's
emissions cheating scandal involving 11 million vehicles
worldwide, a panel spokesman said on Thursday.
Michael Horn, president and chief executive of Volkswagen
Group of America, will appear before an investigations panel of
the House Energy and Commerce Committee for proceedings
scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Lawmakers will
also hear from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Europe's largest carmaker has admitted to cheating on U.S.
diesel emissions tests in the United States with a software
algorithm, known as a "defeat device," which switched on
emissions control systems during regulatory tests. Volkswagen
also says it manipulated emissions results in Europe.
The scandal has prompted the EPA to toughen and broaden
emissions tests for all automakers in an effort to thwart any
other cheating activities, a move that could add to industry
costs and higher regulatory hurdles.
The committee's Republican and Democratic leaders have
already asked Volkswagen and the EPA to turn over all relevant
documents in preparation for a comprehensive congressional probe
that aides say could last months and lead to new federal
legislation on car emissions.
"The American people want to know why these devices were in
place, how the decision was made to install them, and how they
went undetected for so long. We will get them those answers,"
said U.S. Representative Tim Murphy, a Pennsylvania Republican
who will preside at the hearing as chairman of the Energy and
Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican who chairs
the full committee, said lawmakers would not tolerate
Volkswagen's "double whammy of betrayal" against regulators and
consumers.
"The very notion of a carmaker intentionally violating our
environmental laws is beyond belief," he said.
There was no immediate word on which EPA officials would
testify.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)