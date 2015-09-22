FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Heads are certain to roll at Volkswagen once it becomes clear who at the German carmaker was responsible for the falsification of emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, a German politician and VW supervisory board member said on Tuesday.

"I am sure that there will be personnel consequences in the end, there is no question about it," the German state of Lower Saxony's Economy Minister Olaf Lies told German radio station Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

But he said a thorough investigation would first have to identify the person or people who were involved in the issue.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. The news had sent the company's stock down by nearly 20 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)