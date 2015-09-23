PRAGUE, Sept 23 The Czech Transport Ministry has
launched an investigation together with car maker Volkswagen
to find out how many VW group cars in the country
could be affected by a scandal involving falsified emissions
tests, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Minister Dan Tok said the ministry would be in contact with
authorities in Germany as well as the United Kingdom where VW's
Czech-made Skoda cars are tested for the European market.
Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto has said it did use the
engines in question in the past years but was no longer fitting
them into any vehicles.
The ministry said it was prepared to call in owners of
affected vehicles for free checks and potential fixes.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, editing by Louise
Heavens)