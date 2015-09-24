By Timothy Gardner, Paul Lienert and David Morgan
| WASHINGTON/DETROIT Sept 24
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Sept 24 The confession of
cheating that's embroiled Volkswagen AG in one of the
biggest scandals in auto industry history came on a cool
California morning, on the sidelines of an academic conference
focused on green transportation.
After more than a year of stonewalling investigators,
Volkswagen stunned two senior officials with the U.S.
Environmental Protective Agency and California's environmental
watchdog by admitting the automaker hacked its own cars to
deceive U.S. regulators about how much their diesel engines
pollute.
That disclosure on Aug. 21, confirmed by two people with
knowledge of the exchange, shows Volkswagen buckled to pressure
from environmental regulators almost a month earlier than the
scandal was made public. The admission to regulators came after
a year during which VW officials insisted to regulators that
tests on its diesel cars showing a spike in pollution levels on
the road were in error.
U.S. officials exposed the deception on Sept. 18, triggering
Volkswagen's admission that it had installed software in its
cars to detect when they were being tested and alter settings to
conceal the true emissions of 11 million cars sold worldwide.
The delay between VW's confession and the U.S. exposure of the
scandal occurred as regulators prepared their response to the
disclosure.
As a result, Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker by
sales, faces EPA fines that could reach $18 billion, class
action and other lawsuits that could add billions of dollars
more in liability and a U.S. criminal investigation. VW's
leadership is in turmoil after chairman Martin Winterkorn was
forced to resign and sources said other executives including the
head of U.S operations were soon to follow.
Now, the story of how investigators unraveled systemic
cheating in the face of consistent denials from the company may
have implications for the sanctions VW will face and for an auto
industry certain to face more scrutiny about its environmental
claims. The company's lack of cooperation could figure into
punitive action by the government.
At first, regulators were surprised that Volkswagen would
make its confession at the conference, held in Pacific Grove,
California. Minutes before Christopher Grundler, director of the
EPA's transportation and air quality office, was to deliver a 9
a.m. speech to the conference, a Volkswagen representative told
him about the deception. At the same meeting, representatives of
the California Air Resources Board, a state agency that had been
pushing VW hard, were also given a verbal notice of the
deception, people with knowledge of the events said.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the sequence of events
described to Reuters. It isn't clear who the VW representative
was who delivered the news of the deception to Grundler and the
CARB. Stuart Johnson, head of VW's engineering and environmental
office in the United States, was registered to attend the Aug.
21 conference, which was organized by the University of
California, Davis. Johnson, who still works for VW in Auburn
Hills, Michigan, did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Norbert Krause, who was head of VW's U.S. environmental
office until 2009 and who retired from VW in 2011, said nobody
at Volkswagen of America was involved in the process of
engineering the diesel cars.
"I don't know anything about the modification of the
software," Krause said when reached by telephone in Germany.
"The software was okay when we certified the vehicle and we made
our durability runs. Everything was fine."
DECEPTION ACKNOWLEDGED
A formal acknowledgement of the deception came on Sept. 3,
when the EPA and California officials held a conference call
with Volkswagen executives in Germany and the U.S. During the
call, the automaker went over written details provided to the
participants explaining how software used in its diesel cars was
able to manipulate emissions tests in the United States.
That admission came after the EPA threatened to withhold
approval for the company's 2016 Volkswagen and Audi diesel
models, according to a letter sent by the EPA to Johnson and
VW's attorney. The letter detailed some of the timetable of the
EPA's actions.
So ended 15 months of back-and-forth between Volkswagen and
U.S. and California regulators who had come to suspect that the
diesel engines were producing higher nitrogen oxide emissions
during normal driving conditions than what was certified by the
EPA and California, people involved said. Nitrogen oxide
emissions have been linked to smog and acid rain.
Volkswagen had heavily marketed what it called "clean
diesel" engines starting in 2008 with the 2009-model Jetta TDI.
It appeared to have found a sweet spot between high-performance
and fuel-efficiency with a zippy, fun-to-drive car that topped
40 miles per gallon in highway driving. Named "Green Car of the
Year" at the Los Angeles auto show in 2008, the Jetta TDI was
seen as a breakthrough in a country where diesel passenger cars
occupy a tiny niche compared with Europe, where they are about
half of the market.
GRANDFATHER'S DIESEL
"It's not your grandfather's diesel," Krause said in a
September 2008 presentation to U.S. regulators, according to a
video of the remarks.
Krause and other VW officials promised a diesel that would
meet pollution laws in all states, including California where
diesel engines had long been associated with smog and
cancer-causing soot.
By that point, VW and other automakers had lobbied for
almost a decade for regulators to give diesel another chance. In
2000, VW and other companies with an interest in promoting
diesel, including Mazda, formed the Diesel Technology Forum to
lobby for increased use in the United States as a way to reduce
reliance on imported oil. In 2005, an energy bill signed by
President George W. Bush offered tax credits for diesel buyers.
That gave the first wave of diesel Jetta buyers an income tax
credit of $1,300 each.
In 2009, after the new Jetta went on sale, VW dealers
initially sold out, including in California where regulations
had effectively shut the market to diesels earlier in the
decade.
Around the same time, in Europe, regulators were skeptical.
A European Commission study concluded in 2013 that European car
makers were exploiting test loopholes. Separate findings by the
EC's Joint Research Centre showed a discrepancy between test
results and real world performance in European diesel engines.
California began its inquiry after EC regulators sought to
obtain American data on the on-road emissions performance of
diesel engines, said Stanley Young, CARB's communications
director. The Europeans had a working theory that diesels should
run more cleanly in the United States, where regulations are
stricter, than in Europe.
To produce that data, they commissioned the U.S.-based
nonprofit International Council on Clean Transportation in
February 2013, which hired researchers at a West Virginia
University lab.
The WVU researchers placed emission-monitoring equipment on
a rented 2012 Jetta and a 2013 Passat. Over seven weeks in
spring 2013, they drove the cars around Los Angeles and up the
West Coast to Seattle, comparing them to a BMW X5 sport-utility
with a diesel engine, said Daniel Carder, who led the WVU team.
While the BMW's emission results came in under what the vehicles
produced in laboratory tests, those of the Jetta were 15 to 35
times higher than the legal limit and the Passat 10 to 20 times
higher.
Soon after, the same rental cars tested by WVU were
monitored in CARB's El Monte, California, test facility east of
Los Angeles. There were no irregular emissions.
Over the next 12 months, the West Virginia University
researchers analyzed the data. They presented their findings at
a March 31, 2014, conference in San Diego partly sponsored by
California regulators and the EPA.
EXECUTIVES ON ALERT
"That data put our executives on alert that there was
clearly a problem for the U.S. and California," said Young, the
CARB official.
At meetings between California officials and Volkswagen that
began in the summer of 2014, engineers from the German carmaker
tried to "discredit the findings" by challenging the data and
methodology of the study, Young said. "They were recalcitrant,"
he said. "It was a range of issues. Every time it was something
different."
Among other things, VW said that "our calibration was off"
and that the discrepancies had to do with "the conditions under
which the test was done," Young said.
On Dec. 2, Volkswagen shared the results of its own tests,
blaming its increased emissions on "various technical issues and
unexpected in-use conditions," according to the EPA. Then
Volkswagen agreed to recall vehicles to fix their engine-control
software.
Engineers at CARB kept testing and found the proposed
software fix did not significantly reduce emissions. A break
came when they looked at diagnostic data stored in the cars' own
computer system.
"We discovered some very strange anomalies," Young said.
"For instance, the car was running more cleanly when it was cold
than when it was warm, which is the opposite of what every other
car does - because once you warm a car up that's when it begins
to deliver its best pollution controls. This was not the case.
So clearly something else was going on. Over time we assembled
enough proof and questions that they could no longer provide any
reasonable explanation for what was going on."
On July 8, CARB shared its results with VW, but there was no
change in Volkswagen's position. Some officials privately
questioned whether Volkswagen was deliberately violating the
federal Clean Air Act by installing defeat devices -- software
programmed to switch engines to a cleaner mode during official
emissions testing, according to a person involved in the
process.
During normal driving, the software then shuts off, enabling
cars to emit as much as 40 times the legal limit of pollutants.
In early August, Oliver Schmidt, who followed Krause and
preceded Johnson in VW's U.S. engineering and environmental
office, attended a conference in Traverse City, Michigan and
told regulators Volkswagen stood by its conclusions that the
problem was technical, said people involved said. Schmidt
declined to speak to Reuters.
"I'm just amazed," said Alan Lloyd, who headed CARB from
1999 to 2004 and helped open California's market to diesels.
"Why someone would think they could cheat in this way and get
away with it is beyond me."
