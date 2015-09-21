Sept 21 Germany's Volkswagen, the
world's largest automaker by sales, has admitted it had rigged
emissions tests in diesel-powered vehicles in the United States
and U.S. authorities said on Monday they would widen their probe
to other automakers.
The following are some facts about diesel car engines, the
tailpipe pollution they emit and the "defeat device" software
that federal regulators say VW used to circumvent emissions
standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
and the state of California.
DIESEL ENGINES - They are higher compression than gasoline
engines and do not require spark plugs or distributors. They
tend to be more durable and less prone to expensive early
repairs. However, they require more frequent oil, air and fuel
filter changes, to prevent damage to fuel injectors.
DIESEL FUEL - It is less refined and more energy dense than
gasoline, converting heat into energy more efficiently, sending
less heat out the tailpipe than gas-powered vehicles. It used to
be cheaper at the pump than gasoline, which was a selling point
for diesel cars, but in the United States, its price is
currently above the price for gas.
FUEL ECONOMY - Diesels can get up to 30 percent more miles
per gallon of fuel than similar gas powered cars and can be more
economical than gasoline-electric hybrids.
PERFORMANCE - Because of their higher compression, diesel
engines generate a lot of torque, providing strong acceleration
and pulling/towing power. Diesel cars once had a reputation for
being noisy and slow. More recent diesels from VW and other
manufacturers have attacked those shortcomings with
turbochargers, more precise combustion and additional hardware
to curb emissions.
EMISSIONS - Because diesel fuel is heavier and oilier than
gasoline it can be more polluting, earning a reputation for
sootiness when it came into wider U.S. automotive use during the
1970's oil crisis. But the pollution from diesel engines is
mainly nitrogen compounds. They emit lower amounts of carbon
monoxide, hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide than does gasoline.
POLLUTION CONTROLS - The biggest challenge for automakers is
controlling emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOX. Many
automakers use pollution control systems that inject a
derivative of urea into the exhaust-cleaning process, in order
to meet strict U.S. and European standards.
COST - Because of the extra equipment and process needed to
clean their diesel exhaust, diesel cars are more expensive than
their gasoline counterparts.
VW'S DEFEAT DEVICE - The software switched on when the
automobiles were being tested for compliance with EPA standards,
turning off during normal driving to allow maximum engine
performance. The algorithm used information about how the car
was being steered, how long the engine ran and atmospheric
pressure to "precisely track" the conditions that corresponded
to a federal emissions test, according to the EPA.
Sources: CarandDriver.com; Carsdirect.com; Dummies.com, Auto
Repair For Dummies, 2nd Edition,
(Compiled by Alden Bentley; Editing by Joseph White and
Christian Plumb)