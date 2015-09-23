* Scandal raises questions about future of diesel cars
* Global stocks of diesel high in economic slowdown
* Gasoline demand has risen in China
* Gasoline engines have evolved rapidly
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 23 The scandal over Volkswagen's
falsification of car emissions in the United States
further dims the outlook for what was once seen as the fuel of
the future.
Unforeseen changes in fuel consumption in the world's
fastest growing economies such as China, combined with a global
economic slowdown and the rapid evolution of gasoline engines,
have left the world with an excess of diesel just as huge
state-of-the-art refineries switch on.
The crisis at VW has turned the spotlight on concerns that
have gathered momentum in recent years -- particularly in Europe
where diesel is the more common car fuel -- about air pollutants
it produces and its credibility as a cleaner alternative to
gasoline that cloud prospects for diesel carmakers.
"The focus was on low carbon emissions," said Chris Main, a
commodities analyst with Citi in London. "One thing that wasn't
seen was that you'd get other pollutants - such as nitrogen.
People are starting to become more wary of diesel."
The impact of the VW scandal could, however, go far beyond
the auto industry.
Refiners as well as many analysts have been caught off guard
over the past year by the modest growth in diesel consumption
compared with an insatiable thirst for gasoline from China to
the United States, where the halving of oil prices since last
June triggered a rapid growth in oil demand.
A slowdown in emerging economies that were expected to fuel
the demand for diesel through rapid industrial growth, housing
and infrastructure construction, further weakened diesel.
"It was a natural resort from the diesel shortage that we
had seen in the past in the developing worlds. We did not
realise that the growth pattern would be changing so much in
China with less focus on industry and more focus on middle-class
growth which is focused on gasoline vehicles," Olivier Abadie,
Senior Oil Market Analyst for Refining at the International
Energy Agency, told Reuters.
For example, Brazil's diesel imports plunged 95 percent in
August as its commodities sectors contracted during a slowdown
in nearly all global industrial sectors.
"The picture for diesel imports is not good," said Jose de
Sa, head of oil and gas in Latin America for Bain & Company.
"It's really the macroeconomic situation ... unfortunately, it's
going to be like this for a while."
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF DIESEL CARS?
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday VW could face penalties of up to $18 billion for cheating
emissions tests on some of its diesel cars. Since then, VW has
admitted cheating and the value of its shares has sunk.
Analysts say the saga could have far-reaching implications
for the auto industry, resulting in more stringent regulation
and deadlines, and higher investment costs to meet them.
Costs for carmakers to comply with emissions requirements
could rise and drivers could be turned off diesel cars,
accelerating an expected fall in the share of diesel cars in
Europe's market, they say.
Some predict more consolidation in the industry as companies
try to share the prohibitive cost of developing greener and
hybrid cars.
The tide of opinion had already started to turn in Europe
before the VW crisis broke.
Europe's car fleet shifted from gasoline to diesel engines
over the last two decades as governments favoured diesel's lower
emissions of harmful carbon dioxide gases and its high
efficiency compared to gasoline. By 2014, diesel cars made up
more than half of passenger fleet sales in Europe.
But research suggesting a link between pollution from diesel
cars and respiratory problems has raised questions over how
clean they are and concerns have grown in particular over
diesel's higher sulphur emissions.
The mayor of Paris has announced plans to ban diesel engines
in the French capital by 2020 as part of a plan to fight
pollution, and other European countries are beginning a rethink
of incentives such as tax breaks offered for diesel cars.
Diesel-powered cars are more expensive to produce than those
powered by petrol, or gasoline, and, with profit margins now
fragile, the incentives and savings make a big difference to the
producers' cash flow.
Meanwhile, gasoline engines have over the years become
smaller, more powerful and with lower emissions.
"Now, you strap an electric engine onto a gasoline car, and
you've got both power and efficiency. Gasoline and electric
engines are more complementary," Main said.
In sign of what might lie ahead in Europe, the European
Parliament's Environment Committee voted on Wednesday to speed
up rules to tighten compliance with pollution limits on cars.
Some in the industry say tougher emissions rules could add
up to 600 euros ($670)to the costs of a vehicle. Any decline in
sales of diesel cars could also have a big impact on producers
of catalytic converter emissions control devices as they are
heavily dependent on production for diesel cars.
What happens in Europe is vital as Europe accounts for about
three-quarters of sales of diesel cars worldwide.
The percentage of sales in the United States has remained in
the single digits and Japan, a big auto market, began phasing
out diesel cars in the 1990s.
GETTING IT WRONG
If diesel car production stalls, the global refining
industry will also feel the impact, having invested billions
over the past decade to build huge plants heavily geared towards
diesel production in Asia and the Middle East while others
upgraded in Europe and the United States.
McKinsey & Company management consultancy firm has said the
global refining industry is set to rise from around 93 million
barrels per day in 2012 to around 103 million bpd in 2020.
Saudi Aramco's behemoth Yasref and Jubail refineries are
configured to produce at least 60 percent distillates, while
Kuwait Petroleum's clean fuels expansion, due online in 2018, is
intended to target Europe. [ID: nL5N11O2L7] [ID: nL5N0YD3KF]
"It has really been driven in the wrong direction from the
point of view of a refiner and the point of view of the
environment," Lars Thorstholm, asset optimization manager with
Norway's Statoil, told a recent European refining conference.
Global supplies of middle distillates, which include diesel,
jet fuel and gasoil, are expected to exceed demand by up to
776,000 bpd next year, according to consultancy Energy Aspects,
hitting the rates of return on new diesel-oriented projects.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in Lodnon, Agnieszka
Flak in Frankfurt and Gernot Heller in Berlin, Writing by
Timothy Heritage)