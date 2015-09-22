(Corrects day to Tuesday in the first paragraph)
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Commission is in
contact with Volkswagen AG and U.S. authorities
following the recall of VW cars but believes it is premature to
comment on whether any specific checks on VW vehicles and their
emissions is needed in Europe, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"We are taking the matter very seriously," Lucia Caudet
said. "The Commission's services are in contact with Volkswagen,
the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California
Air Resources Board (CARB) to establish the details of the
recent recall of the car manufacturer's vehicles in the U.S."
"Investigations are ongoing within Volkswagen as well as in
the U.S. and in Germany. Therefore, it is premature to comment
on whether any specific immediate surveillance measures are also
necessary in Europe and whether vehicles sold by Volkswagen in
Europe are also affected.
"But let me be clear: We need to get to the bottom of this.
For the sake of our consumers and the environment, we need
certainty that industry scrupulously respects emissions limits."
She noted that the Commission, the EU executive body, was
introducing new testing standards next year to replace
laboratory tests for emissions with procedures intended to
replicate conditions found when vehicles are on the road.
She added that is up to the EU's 28 member governments to
enforce emissions standards and testing procedures, as well as
vehicle recalls from the market and imposing fines.
"National authorities responsible for vehicle type approval
and enforcement of emissions testing need to be particularly
vigilant and rigorous in executing the obligations imposed on
national manufacturers," she said. "We are scheduling a meeting
to discuss this matter in detail with them."
