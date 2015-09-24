BRUSSELS, Sept 24 The European Commission is
calling on all member states to carry out investigations
following the scandal over Volkswagen's use of
defeat devices to cheat in emissions standards testing.
"We are inviting all member states to carry out an
investigation," Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told
reporters.
The Commission has proposed new legislation to tighten up
its vehicle testing regime, which it says is the responsibility
of member states to enforce.
It is also looking at whether the European Union's system of
type approval, when new models are put on to the market, should
be changed.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)