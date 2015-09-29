BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Europe's industry commissioner
will tell Herbert Diess, chairman of Volkswagen's
passenger cars brand, that the company must cooperate fully with
national regulators as investigations continue into its rigging
of emissions tests.
"The Commission wants facts and to get to the bottom of
this," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso told reporters,
adding Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska would tell Diess that
Volkswagen must cooperate fully with national regulators.
Bienkowska will meet Diess at 6.30 pm Brussels time (1630
GMT), the Commission said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)