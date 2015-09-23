* Volkswagen's U.S. engine cheat brings EU scrutiny
* Heightened concern that tests routinely 'gamed'
* EU Greens win cross-party support on test review
By Barbara Lewis and Laurence Frost
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Sept 23 The outing of Volkswagen
as a U.S. emissions test cheat has cast an
unflattering light on regulatory failings closer to home, adding
momentum to a push underway to close gaping European loopholes.
Environmental groups such as the International Council on
Clean Transportation, which first spotted VW's diesel trickery,
have warned for years that tests are being "gamed" by the
industry - a view now broadly shared by the European Commission.
Lax regulation in Europe, where half of cars sold are
diesels, may have given VW confidence that its deception would
go unnoticed in the United States. For five years, it did.
Amid mounting calls for an investigation and crackdown, the
European Parliament environment committee on Wednesday backed
tougher new testing rules designed to resist manipulation by
carmakers and dilution by governments, chiefly Germany.
"The VW news is intensifying the pressure," Green deputy Bas
Eickhout told Reuters.
"This has been a long time coming," said one EU official,
speaking on condition of anonymity. "It's a fine line between
flexibilities and really breaking the law."
Prior to certification, new car models are hooked up to a
dynamometer, or "dyno", with their wheels resting on rollers and
a hose running between test equipment and the exhaust pipe.
The stationary car goes for a simulated drive - the test
cycle - consisting in Europe of a sedate 20-minute cruise made
up of several fixed periods at different speeds averaging 34
kilometres per hour (21 mph).
The standard test is both unrepresentative and intimately
familiar to auto engineers, carmakers say. Pressured by
ever-tightening limits on carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide (NOx)
and particulate emissions, they tune engines to perform best on
the regulator's bench.
They do so by optimising the engine to run cleanest at the
sluggish rev counts and throttle inputs typical of the test
cycle, at the price of greater fuel consumption, CO2 emissions
and pollution in more normal driving.
"All manufacturers deliberately engineer their cars to do
well in the test," said Max Warburton, auto analyst at
Bernstein, a brokerage. If anything, he added, "the risk of
manufacturers playing games to hit the standards has probably
increased in recent years."
TEST REGIME
The U.S. test regime differs in some details but not its
predictability - which is why VW was able to go further by
programming an illegal "defeat device" to spot tests and
temporarily suppress NOx emissions that were otherwise up to 40
times the legal limit.
VW's secret test mode was even referred to internally as the
"dyno calibration", according to the U.S. findings, which the
German firm has not contested. Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn
is apologising almost daily as he fights for his job.
Linked to heart disease and respiratory problems, NOx
pollution is blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature
deaths in the U.S. and Europe.
VW's disclosure that the illegal software was installed in
11 million vehicles globally has heightened fears that test
manipulation is commonplace in Europe among major manufacturers.
In 2013, a Commission study revealed a widening gap between
test emissions including CO2 and those measured on the road, as
carmakers exploited the loopholes.
The mismatch was particularly glaring for diesel NOx
emissions, often five times the legal limit. EU officials,
lawmakers, governments and auto lobbyists have been haggling
over the findings ever since.
Behind the scenes, Germany has backed industry efforts to
weaken proposed emissions cuts as well as their measurement,
diplomats and officials say. [reut.rs/1Jpd6d5
]
The current rules are also under fire for allowing carmakers
to shop around the national testing authorities which rely on
certification fees for much of their revenue.
"You have a big conflict of interest because the
manufacturers are their customers," said François Cuenot, a
policy officer with Brussels-based Transport & Environment. The
campaign group's calls for an independently funded European
testing body are now getting serious attention.
Some European governments are going further amid concern
that other carmakers may have used banned software to trick the
tests. Germany, France and Britain are among countries that have
demanded investigations or launched their own.
SOFTWARE CHEATS
In a letter to France's UTAC testing agency on Tuesday,
French Environment Minister Segolene Royal demanded that
previous vehicle certifications be reviewed "to ensure that no
such practices have occurred in France".
But software cheats are hard to root out. The VW device came
to light only when the carmaker disclosed it after a year of
investigation, when the U.S. watchdog threatened to halt new
certifications until sky-high real emissions were explained.
Renault, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat
Chrysler have all denied breaching test rules, and the
European Carmakers Association said on Wednesday there was "no
evidence that this is an industry-wide issue".
Either way, the test cycle review will introduce routine
real-world tests in 2017 and limit the degree to which their
results can be undercut by lab scores, its advocates say.
"Let me be clear: we need to get to the bottom of this,"
Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said.
But she added that real-world emissions tests "will be an
appropriate answer to the shortcomings of laboratory testing and
prevent the use of defeat devices."
Europe's Greens have been pressing for the new rules to be
thrashed out in talks between the Parliament, Commission and
member states - rather than the closed-door technical panels
that designed the current test.
Their amendment won cross-party support at Wednesday's
environment committee, with the VW scandal dominating debate.
Eikhout, the Greens' environmental policy leader, said it
had been "painful for the EU" to watch U.S. regulators seize the
initiative on emissions test manipulation.
"We know it's not working," he said. "But the U.S. finds
this out and acts while we are still talking."
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Tom Bergin;
Editing by Giles Elgood)