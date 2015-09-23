BRUSSELS, Sept 23 European politicians on
Wednesday voted to speed up rules to tighten compliance with
pollution limits on cars, adding to pressure for reform after
U.S. regulators caught Volkswagen AG rigging the
performance of vehicles in tests.
The European Union executive, working for years to close
loopholes in testing procedures for new vehicles, has proposed a
law to introduce "real world testing" and narrow the gap between
low energy use and low emissions performance, in the laboratory
and what happens on the road.
The European Parliament's Environment Committee on Wednesday
voted through an amendment to speed up the process and bring the
debate into the open, saying the real world driving emissions
test must be in place by 2017.
It also agreed negotiations on a formal legal text should
start immediately between representatives of the European
Parliament, member states and the executive European Commission.
Until now the implementing legislation had been fought over
in closed-door committees in a separate procedure, where some
officials said Germany had led efforts to weaken the law.
The Greens said they proposed the amendment to increase
pressure for change.
"By gaming the test procedure for vehicle emissions,
carmakers have kept cars on the road that are multiple factors
over the legal pollution limits. This cynical chicanery must
end," Green environment spokesman Bas Eickhout said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)