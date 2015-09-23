PARIS, Sept 23 France will act harshly on any
wayward behaviour exposed by an inquiry into German carmaker
Volkswagen, Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on
Wednesday.
Royal, who announced on Tuesday that France had launched a
probe to establish whether VW had also used software that
deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of
its diesel cars in France, described the matter as one of
"particularly irresponsible fraud".
"We will be extremely thorough, extremely severe," she told
reporters as she left a regular French government meeting in
Paris.
"The victims are workers whose situation has been made more
precarious, consumers who were duped and also the state which
pays subsidies for purchases of clean vehicles," said Royal.
She added that she would hold a meeting on Thursday to set
the terms of what would be a fully transparent inquiry into VW
cars in France.
(Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)