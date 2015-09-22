DETROIT, Sept 22 A U.S senator on Tuesday asked
the Federal Trade Commission to investigate marketing claims of
"clean" diesel engines made by Volkswagen AG.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency along with the
California Clean Air Board on Friday said VW rigged software in
its small diesel cars to fool regulators checking amounts of
toxic fumes the cars emitted.
Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, sent a letter to FTC
Chairwoman Edith Ramirez asking the agency to explore remedies
for car buyers who, he said, relied on VW's claims of having
"clean diesel" cars.
"I am outraged that VW would cheat its customers by
deceiving them into buying a car that wasn't what was
advertised," Nelson wrote.
On Tuesday, VW in Germany admitted that it had used the same
software in 11 million diesel engines worldwide.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)