WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, which probes companies accused of deceptive
advertising, has joined the Justice Department and Environmental
Protection Agency in investigating Volkswagen, which is accused
of lying about emissions from diesel cars.
The FTC is coordinating with EPA and Justice, agency
spokesman Justin Cole said. The FTC's involvement was first
reported by Politico.
Volkswagen AG's market value has dropped sharply since news
broke in September that "defeat devices" aimed at hiding
emissions were found to have been installed on VW's diesel
vehicles.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)