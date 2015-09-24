BERLIN, Sept 24 Germany needs incentives to promote sales of electric vehicles, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday after meeting the head of U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla Motors Inc.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he sees Germany as the next most important market for his company after the United States. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)