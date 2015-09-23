* Economists warn VW might impact German economy as a whole
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Sept 23 The Volkswagen
emissions scandal has rocked Germany's business and political
establishment and analysts warn the crisis at the car maker
could develop into the biggest threat to Europe's largest
economy.
Volkswagen is the biggest of Germany's car makers and one of
the country's largest employers, with more than 270,000 jobs in
its home country and even more working for suppliers.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn paid the price
for the scandal over rigged emissions tests when he resigned on
Wednesday and economists are now assessing its impact on a
previously healthy economy.
"All of a sudden, Volkswagen has become a bigger downside
risk for the German economy than the Greek debt crisis," ING
chief economist Carsten Brzeski told Reuters.
"If Volkswagen's sales were to plunge in North America in
the coming months, this would not only have an impact on the
company, but on the German economy as a whole," he added.
Volkswagen sold nearly 600,000 cars in the United States
last year, around 6 percent of its 9.5 million global sales.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the company
could face penalties of up to $18 billion, more than its entire
operating profit for last year.
Although such a fine would be more than covered by the 21
billion euros ($24 billion) the company now holds in cash, the
scandal has raised fears of major job cuts.
The broader concern for the German government is that other
car makers such as Daimler and BMW could
suffer fallout from the Volkswagen disaster. There is no
indication of wrongdoing on the part of either company and some
analysts said the wider impact would be limited.
The German government said on Wednesday that the auto
industry would remain an "important pillar" for the economy
despite the deepening crisis surrounding Volkswagen.
"It is a highly innovative and very successful industry for
Germany, with lots of jobs," a spokeswoman for the economy
ministry said.
But analysts warn that it is exactly this dependency on the
automobile sector that could become a threat to an economy
forecast to grow at 1.8 percent this year. Germany is already
having to face up to the slowdown in the Chinese economy.
"Should automobile sales go down, this could also hit
suppliers and with them the whole economy," industry expert
Martin Gornig from the Berlin-based DIW think tank told Reuters.
In 2014, roughly 775,000 people worked in the German
automobile sector. This is nearly two percent of the whole
workforce.
In addition, automobiles and car parts are Germany's most
successful export -- the sector sold goods worth more than 200
billion euros ($225 billion) to customers abroad in 2014,
accounting for nearly a fifth of total German exports.
"That's why this scandal is not a trifle. The German economy
has been hit at its core," said Michael Huether, head of
Germany's IW economic institute.
"MADE IN GERMANY"
There are also voices, however, that say the impact on the
economy as a whole should not be exaggerated.
"I don't think that the German automobile industry will be
lumped altogether," Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer
told Reuters.
"There won't be a recession just because of a single
company," Kraemer added.
The German BGA trade association also tried to calm the
public by saying there were no signs that customers abroad were
starting to doubt quality and reliability of German companies.
"There isn't a general suspicion against goods labelled
'Made in Germany'," BGA managing director Andre Schwarz told
Reuters.
But he acknowledges there is a degree of concern among
German companies that the scandal over cheating on U.S. diesel
emission could have a domino effect on their businesses, eroding
the cherished 'Made in Germany' label.
Some observers also see some irony in the scandal.
While the German economy defied the euro zone debt crisis
and, so far, the economic slowdown in China, it could now be
facing the biggest downside risk in a long while from one of its
companies.
"The irony of all of this is that the threat could now come
from the inside, rather than from the outside," Brzeski said.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
