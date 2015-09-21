BERLIN, Sept 21 The German government said on
Monday that car companies would be expected to pass on relevant
information to the Federal Motor Transport Authority so that it
could assess whether emissions data may have been falsified in
Germany and Europe.
The comments came after the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said on Friday that German carmaker Volkswagen
had used software for diesel cars that deceived
regulators measuring toxic emissions.
"The automobile companies must work closely with the U.S.
authorities to clear this up," a spokesman for the German
environment ministry said.
"We expect the car companies to pass on reliable information
so that the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the responsible
authority in this case, can investigate whether similar
manipulations took place with the emissions systems in Germany
and Europe."
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)