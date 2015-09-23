* Gap between emissions in test and and on-road well known
By John O'Donnell and Markus Wacket
BERLIN, Sept 23 Germany's transport minister
denied on Wednesday that he had known about the technology
Volkswagen used to rig emissions tests despite a
government acknowledgment only months ago of a general gap
between 'test' and on-road emissions.
Volkswagen has admitted using software to recognise when a
car was being checked in a test centre.
Spotting for instance when two of a car's four wheels were
moving in a test, it could switch the engine to economy mode and
inject chemicals to cut emissions in a test below those in
normal driving conditions.
Now the focus is shifting to how much the German government
knew about the practice, given that it was well documented by
independent groups that cars emitted more harmful emissions when
in normal use compared to the test centre.
"There is obviously a system of fraud and lies," Oliver
Krischer, a Greens party lawmaker who had earlier pursued this
issue with the government, told journalists. "I assume that the
minister was informed that such manipulative devices were used."
Earlier this year, Krischer and other members of the Green
party challenged the government on the discrepancy between
emissions in the test environment and during normal driving.
It prompted an answer from the government that showed it was
at least aware of such emissions control technology.
Transport minister Alexander Dobrindt hotly denied that he
knew of the use of such technology.
"I have made it very clear ... that the allegations of the
Greens party are false and inappropriate," he told journalists
on Wednesday.
"We are trying to clear up this case," he said, adding that
the first he knew about it was when he read it in a newspaper.
Yet the transport ministry had acknowledged in a July 28
statement that it was aware of the issue and that it was seeking
tighter rules. It did not, however, recognise any deliberate
rigging.
"Through the improvement and reconfiguration of the
measurement process, through the fixing of far lower tolerance
levels as well as using conditions that are closer to reality,
the aim is to get a more representative result," the government
said.
It acknowledged that not enough had been done to address
emissions control devices and said it was working on new
'technical rules'. The introduction of those rules, it added,
was being negotiated with the European Union's executive, the
European Commission.
