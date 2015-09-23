BERLIN, Sept 23 Germany's transport minister
rejected accusations on Wednesday that he had prior knowledge of
the emissions control technology used by Volkswagen to rig test
results.
"I have made it very clear ... that the allegations of the
Greens party are false and inappropriate," Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt told journalists.
"We are trying to clear up this case. Volkswagen has to win
back confidence," he said, adding that the first he knew about
the case was when he read it in a newspaper.
He said experts were now examing how to deal with the
millions of cars with such devices.
"Volkswagen has said that this part is not active. The
commission will now examine what kind of impact an inactive part
can have on the engine. Afterwards, you can decide what will
happen with these cars," he said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Noah Barkin)