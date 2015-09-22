By Timothy Aeppel
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co CEO
Carlos Ghosn said it would be difficult for an automaker to
conceal internally an effort to falsify vehicle emissions data,
such as has happened at Volkswagen AG.
The revelation at VW raises new "trust" issues for global
automakers in the eyes of consumers, Ghosn told Reuters
journalists in New York on Tuesday.
He declined to comment specifically on what happened within
VW but said that a lot of people likely would know about such an
effort within a company.
"I don't think you can do something like this hiding in the
bushes," said Ghosn, who is also CEO of Nissan's alliance
partner, Renault SA, as well as chairman of their
Russian partner, AvtoVAZ.
Volkswagen has been caught in a deepening scandal since the
news broke Friday.
It has prompted questions about whether other automakers
around the world may have also tampered with emission equipment
on diesel engines to skirt tough U.S. standards. Volkswagen has
said it will record a 6.5 billion euro ($7.3 billion) charge in
the third quarter to help cover the costs of the debacle - and
that the price tag could rise.
Ghosn said the scandal is a challenge for other global
producers, who now face scrutiny over their own practices.
Public trust of automakers has already fallen in the wake of
high-profile recalls - including one linked to deadly ignition
failures in General Motors cars.
Asked what the industry needs to do to respond to the
scandal, Ghosn replied: "Be extremely open."
Ghosn said he was surprised the Volkswagen revelation did
not come from an internal source, such as a whistleblower. The
problem was first spotted by a research center at the University
of West Virginia, which was analyzing diesel emissions under a
contract from a European non-profit group.
(Reporting By Tim Aeppel; Editing by Peter Henderson and Martin
Howell)