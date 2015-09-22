BERLIN, Sept 22 Volkswagen is
lowering group financial targets for this year after setting
aside about 6.5 billion euros ($7.27 billion) in provisions this
quarter to cover costs related to the diesel emissions scandal
in the United States and other markets.
Examinations have shown that the emission-control software
built into U.S. models that were found to be violating U.S.
clean air rules have also been used in other VW group diesel
cars, VW said on Tuesday.
The German group said it does not tolerate any kind of
violation of laws whatsoever and has pledged to inform the
public on further progress of investigations "constantly and
transparently."
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)