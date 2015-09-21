By Paul Lienert and Timothy Gardner
| DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Sept 21
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 When the
International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT)
commissioned researchers at West Virginia University to test
diesel car emissions in 2013, the group expected to find that
diesel cars sold in the U.S. emitted fewer pollutants than cars
sold elsewhere because they had to meet tougher standards, ICCT
officials told Reuters on Monday.
Instead, after testing a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2013 VW
Passat, researchers were "surprised" when the results showed the
opposite: the two VW models displayed much higher levels of
nitrogen oxide emissions than permitted by law, while a third
test vehicle, a BMW X5, generally fell within permissible
limits.
"Our hypothesis was these cars would all come out clean,"
said Drew Kodjak, executive director of the ICCT, a non-profit
independent research group with offices in Washington, San
Francisco and Berlin.
In May 2014, ICCT alerted the Environmental Protection
Agency and the California Air Resources Board about their
findings. On Friday, EPA said VW could be liable for up to $18
billion in penalties for using software on almost 500,000 VW and
Audi diesel cars that circumvented emissions regulations
, unleashing a controversy that threatens
long-term damage to VW's finances, leadership and reputation.
VW shares in Europe fell almost 20 percent on Monday, and
the company suspended U.S. sales of its diesel cars until it can
come up with a fix to satisfy regulators. The disclosure comes
as VW's U.S. sales have lagged the company's performance in
other global markets, and could hamper its efforts to boost
demand in the American market.
Industry experts said the scandal could hit VW hard, just as
it was emerging from a damaging leadership battle.
VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on
Sunday he was "deeply sorry" for the breach of U.S. rules and
ordered an investigation. People including a VW
supervisory board member said Winterkorn may have to resign.
The concerns raised by ICCT "prompted CARB to start an
investigation and discussions" with VW in 2014, CARB said.
Nitrogen oxide emissions have been linked to smog and acid rain.
VW agreed to conduct its own tests to replicate the ICCT
study, proposed a software fix to CARB.
'CLEAN DIESEL'
VW has been airing TV commercials lauding its "clean diesel"
cars for several years, including ads that ran last November,
even as the company was aware of the emissions controversy. VW
on Monday said there was no intention to misinform the public
with its clean diesel ads.
In December, VW issued a voluntary recall of all its U.S.
diesel cars from model years 2009-2014.
The recall didn't end the matter. CARB, in cooperation with
EPA, said it wanted to do "confirmatory" tests, and it ran those
beginning in May 2015. In July, CARB notified VW that the test
vehicles still showed emissions that exceeded state and federal
limits. California shared those results with federal regulators.
VW attributed the excess emissions to "various technical
issues" and "unexpected" real-world conditions.
It wasn't until EPA and CARB threatened to withhold
certification for the automaker's 2016 diesel models that VW in
early September revised its explanation.
"Only then did VW admit it had designed and installed a
defeat device in these vehicles in the form of a sophisticated
software algorithm that detected when a vehicle was undergoing
emissions testing," the EPA said in its September 18 letter to
VW.
The EPA on Friday said that it "intends to compel VW to
issue a recall" once the automaker has developed a satisfactory
fix. But as of mid-day Monday, company and EPA officials said
there was no recall.
VW executives were scheduled to unveil the 2016 Passat -
including a "clean diesel" version - in New York City on Monday
evening. The company late Monday said the 2016 Passat diesel has
not yet been certified for the U.S. by the EPA.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Tim Gardner in
Washington. Editing by Joseph White and John Pickering)