* VW shares fall nearly 20 pct; market cap down 14 bln euros
* U.S. EPA says to widen probe to other carmakers
* U.S. Justice Department starts criminal probe -Bloomberg
* VW initially denied trying to game inspections
* Germany also to investigate carmakers' emissions data
By Andreas Cremer and Valerie Volcovici
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Volkswagen
shares plunged by nearly 20 percent on Monday after
the German carmaker admitted it had rigged emissions tests of
diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, and U.S.
authorities said they would widen the probe to other automakers.
German officials, alarmed at the potential damage the
scandal could inflict on its car industry, urged Volkswagen to
fully clear up the matter and said it would investigate whether
emissions data had also been falsified in Europe.
"You will understand that we are worried that the
justifiably excellent reputation of the German car industry and
in particular that of Volkswagen suffers," German Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday that Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker by sales,
used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions
and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.
The scandal reverberated on Monday with the White House
saying it was "quite concerned" about the reports of VW's
conduct. The U.S. Department of Justice started
a criminal probe of the effort to game the emissions tests,
according to press reports.
The EPA and California officials said they would test diesel
vehicles from other manufacturers for similar violations. In
addition to Volkswagen, automakers including General Motors Co
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sell diesel cars
and SUVs in the United States.
EPA spokeswoman Liz Purchia said the agency would be
"working closely" with the Department of Justice on the probe
but she would not comment about the possibility of a criminal
probe.
The alleged attempt to fool the emissions tests also
attracted congressional notice, with a House of Representatives
panel planning a hearing in the coming weeks.
Shares of VW, whose vehicles range from budget Seats and
Skodas to luxury Bentleys and Lamborghinis, fell 18.6 percent to
close at 132.20 euros, wiping some 14 billion euros ($15.6
billion) off its market cap.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has promised to
support testing by German authorities of the company's diesel
cars, Germany's Transport Ministry said on Monday.
Winterkorn said on Sunday he was "deeply sorry" for the
breach of U.S. rules and ordered an investigation.
"This disaster is beyond all expectations," said Ferdinand
Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of Automotive Research at the
University of Duisburg-Essen.
Analysts said it was unclear what the ultimate cost could be
for VW, which reported 2014 net income of 10.84 billion euros
($12.15 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.
German rivals Daimler and BMW said the
accusations made by U.S. authorities against VW did not apply to
them.
The scandal comes just as VW was hoping to move on from a
damaging leadership battle, with a supervisory board meeting on
Friday due to discuss a new company structure and management
line-up.
Winterkorn, who saw off a challenge to his authority with
the ousting of long-time chairman Ferdinand Piech, ran the VW
brand between 2007 and 2015, including the six-year period when
some of its models were found to have violated U.S. clean air
rules.
"DEFEAT DEVICE"
Evidence of increased toxic emissions at VW first emerged in
2014, prompting the California Air Resources Board to start
investigating VW, a letter from the board to VW dated Sept. 18
showed.
Volkswagen initially denied it was trying to game the
inspections, attributing the higher emissions readings to
"various technical issues and unexpected in-use conditions," the
EPA said on Friday.
The stonewalling continued until the agency threatened to
withhold certification for the carmaker's 2016 models, the EPA
said.
"Only then did VW admit it had designed and installed a
defeat device" that purposely lowered emissions while a vehicle
was being inspected, the agency said. During regular driving,
emissions would return to as much as 40 times the level of
pollutants allowed under clean air rules.
Any decision on emissions control mechanisms would have been
taken at the group's Wolfsburg headquarters and not by regional
divisions, a source close to Volkswagen said.
Germany's Robert Bosch supplies diesel emissions
control devices to VW, an industry source said. Asked whether
Bosch had supplied the electronic module central to the EPA test
findings, a company spokesman said: "We supply components for
exhaust after-treatment to several manufacturers. The
integration is the responsibility of the manufacturer."
The way carmakers test vehicles has been coming under
growing scrutiny from regulators worldwide amid complaints from
environmental groups that they use loopholes in the rules to
exaggerate fuel-saving and emissions results.
In 2013, an Indian government-named panel accused GM of
flouting testing regulations by fitting engines with low
emissions in vehicles sent for inspection. And in 2014, Hyundai
Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp
paid $350 million in penalties to the United States for
overstating fuel economy ratings.
The European Commission said it was in contact with VW and
U.S. regulators, but that it was too early to say whether VW
vehicles in Europe were also affected.
VW overtook Japan's Toyota in the first half of
this year to become the world's biggest carmaker by sales, but
is facing a sharp slowdown in its most profitable market, China.
The U.S. scandal adds to the challenge it faces in reviving
its North American business, which has long lagged its
performance elsewhere.
"HUGE LOSS OF TRUST"
Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment, which owns
about 0.4 percent of VW shares, said he was braced for the
crisis to spread for the carmaker.
"The market is anticipating more than just the U.S. issue.
We have to admit that just looking at the facts there is a huge
loss of trust in management," he said.
Bernd Osterloh, the head of VW's works council and a
supervisory board member, called for those responsible to be
held accountable.
Exane BNP analysts said VW's problems could have wider
implications for diesel vehicles, which have long struggled to
gain a foothold in the U.S. market.
Still, one of VW's rule-breaking models, the revamped Jetta
TDI, proved very popular when it went on sale in 2009, in part
because of Obama administration-approved subsidies designed to
spur the sale of "clean diesel" technology.
At least $78 million was earmarked for federal income tax
credit for the first run of diesel Jetta buyers in 2009 and
2010. At one point, dealers reported a wait of more than a month
for some buyers in California.
VW has already told its U.S. dealers to stop selling the
diesel models criticised by U.S. regulators, while law firm
Keller Rohrback LLP has filed a nationwide class action
complaint against VW's U.S. division, saying it deliberately
deceived consumers and regulators in its emissions testing.
VW's Canadian unit also said it has stopped selling 2015
diesel models.
Ratings agency Fitch said the deepening crisis could put
pressure on the company's credit ratings.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
