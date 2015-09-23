(Adds California testing extended)
BERLIN, Sept 22 Volkswagen AG said a
scandal over falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect
11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its
diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin
Winterkorn.
The world's largest automaker said it would set aside 6.5
billion euros ($7.3 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to
help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in its
78-year-history, blowing a hole in analysts' profit forecasts.
It also warned that amount could rise, saying diesel cars
with so-called Type EA 189 engines built into Volkswagen models
worldwide had shown a "noticeable deviation" in emission levels
between testing and road use.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday Volkswagen could face penalties of up to $18 billion for
cheating emissions tests. In addition, the U.S. Justice
Department has launched a criminal probe, a source familiar with
the matter said.
The investigation is likely to examine not only possible
violations of the Clean Air Act but also of broader statutes
against wire fraud, false statements to regulators and other
crimes, former prosecutors not involved with the investigation
said. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
New York and other state attorneys general are also forming
a group to investigate, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said.
"No company should be allowed to evade our environmental
laws or promise consumers a fake bill of goods," Schneiderman
said in a statement.
The crisis has sent shockwaves through Germany, with
Chancellor Angela Merkel calling for "complete transparency"
from a company seen as a symbol of the country's engineering
excellence.
Winterkorn was due to have his contract extended at a
supervisory board meeting on Friday but is now facing questions
about whether he knew about the use of software that deceived
U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel
cars.
"Winterkorn either knew of proceedings in the U.S. or it was
not reported to him," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst
said. "In the first instance, he must step down immediately. In
the second, one needs to ask why such a far-reaching violation
was not reported to the top, and then things will get tough,
too."
Volkswagen's executive committee plans to meet on Wednesday
to discuss the emissions test scandal and the agenda of a full
board meeting long scheduled for Friday, sources familiar with
the plans said.
A story in the Tagesspiegel newspaper, denied by Volkswagen,
said the board would replace the 68-year-old Winterkorn with
Matthias Mueller, the head of the automaker's Porsche sports car
business.
Winterkorn did not mention his future in a video message
posted on the company's website in which he repeated his apology
for the scandal.
Volkswagen stock tumbled another 20 percent to a four-year
low on Tuesday after some countries in Europe and Asia said they
would launch investigations themselves. Its preference shares
ended down 19.7 percent at 106 euros.
At the lowest point, the declines in the preference and
ordinary shares wiped more than $30 billion off VW's market
value.
Volkswagen was challenged by authorities as far back as 2014
over tests showing emissions exceeded California state and U.S.
federal limits but held off on admitting wrongdoing until
regulators threatened to withhold certification for its 2016
diesel models.
In the United States, where diesel vehicles make up much
less of the market than in Europe, Volkswagen is a dominant
player in the segment, accounting for about one fifth of diesel
light vehicles sold last year, according to auto industry
consultant LMC Automotive.
Ward's Auto, another consultant and publisher, said diesel
vehicles made up 2.6 percent of the U.S. new car market so far
this year, compared with 2.3 percent for electric-gasoline
hybrid vehicles, also known for superior fuel efficiency.
Volkswagen has spent $77 million so far this year on U.S. TV
commercials lauding its "clean diesel" cars, out of $164 million
budgeted for advertising thus far overall, according to
iSpot.tv, a Bellevue, Washington-based company that tracks TV
ads.
Volkswagen has not decided whether to pull its ads, a
spokeswoman said.
'TOTALLY SCREWED UP'
Winterkorn has built Volkswagen into one of the world's
top-selling brands since he took the helm in 2007, with brands
ranging from budget Seats and Skodas to premium Audis and
top-end Lamborghinis and Bugattis.
But he has also faced criticism for a centralised management
style that some analysts say hampered the company's efforts to
address long-standing underperformance in North America.
Workers in Wolfsburg, where Volkswagen employs over 50,000
people, were dismayed by the damage to the company's image.
"If Winterkorn knew of the manipulation, then he must go,"
said one staffer who works in human resources at the plant.
There have been no suggestions so far that other carmakers
have engaged in the same practices as Volkswagen. Germany's BMW
and Daimler have said the accusations
against Volkswagen did not apply to them.
But shares in those companies as well as rivals including
Peugeot, Renault and Fiat Chrysler
fell on Tuesday amid signs regulators across the world will step
up scrutiny of vehicle tests, which environmentalists have long
criticised for exaggerating fuel-saving and emissions results.
The EPA said on Monday it would widen its investigation to
other automakers, and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said
on Tuesday an EU-wide inquiry was needed too.
Canada's environmental agency said on Tuesday it is
investigating some 100,000 Volkswagen and Audi 2009-2015 model
diesel cars sold there, and is in contact with its counterparts
in the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen's Canadian unit. It said the
maximum fine for a potential breach of Canadian environmental
law was C$6 million per offence for corporations.
California also said it was extending testing of VW vehicles
from two-liter engines to cars with six-cylinder three-liter
engines.
Germany's Transport Ministry said it would send an
investigative commission to study whether cars built at
Volkswagen's headquarters complied with German and European
emissions guidelines. Italy asked VW to prove the cars sold in
that country do not contain the "defeat devices" at the centre
of the scandal, while Switzerland also said it would investigate
Volkswagen's diesel vehicle emissions tests.
The European Commission said it was in contact with
Volkswagen and U.S. authorities, and it was premature to say
whether specific checks on the carmaker's vehicles were needed.
In Asia, South Korea's environment ministry said it would
investigate 4,000 to 5,000 of Volkswagen's Jetta, Golf and Audi
A3 vehicles produced in 2014 and 2015, and it could expand its
probe to all German diesel cars if it found problems.
