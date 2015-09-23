(Adds source, analyst comments, detail, background, shares)
* Board committee grilling CEO Winterkorn over scandal
* Expected to make recommendation on his future
* Full board meeting scheduled for Friday
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 23 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn faces a reckoning with his board on
Wednesday, summoned to explain the falsification of U.S.
emissions tests in the biggest scandal in the 78-year history of
the world's largest carmaker.
A source close to the company said a five-member executive
committee was grilling Winterkorn at the company's headquarters
in Wolfsburg, Germany, and was likely to make a recommendation
on his future ahead of a full board meeting on Friday.
Volkswagen is under huge pressure to act, with its shares
down more than a third in value since the crisis broke. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for it to move "as quickly
as possible" to restore confidence in a company held up for
generations as a paragon of German engineering excellence.
But the board is in a tricky situation, with the 68-year-old
CEO showing no sign of resigning after a hitherto highly
successful eight year reign, in which the company doubled its
sales and almost tripled its profits.
"VW needs a fresh start and in our view a new CEO," said
Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst.
A story in the Tagesspiegel newspaper, denied by Volkswagen,
said the board would replace him with Matthias Mueller, head of
the automaker's Porsche sports car business.
Winterkorn, who was due to have his contract extended at
Friday's board meeting, did not mention his future in a video
message posted on the company's website on Tuesday, in which he
repeated his apology for a scandal which has wiped out tens of
billions of dollars from the company's value.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday Volkswagen could face penalties of up to $18 billion for
cheating emissions tests on some of its diesel cars.
The story has sent shockwaves through the car market, with
dealers in the United States reporting people holding back from
buying diesel cars and "#dieselgate" trending on Twitter.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal probe, a
source familiar with the matter said. New York and other state
attorneys general are also forming a group to investigate, New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.
"No company should be allowed to evade our environmental
laws or promise consumers a fake bill of goods," Schneiderman
said in a statement
Other countries in Europe and Asia have said they will also
launch investigations into Volkswagens and other vehicles.
"INVESTOR'S NIGHTMARE"
Environmentalists have long complained that carmakers game
the testing regime to exaggerate the fuel-efficiency and
emissions readings of their vehicles. European politicians on
Wednesday voted to speed up rules to tighten compliance with
pollution limits on cars.
European car association ACEA said that so far there was "no
evidence that this is an industry-wide issue".
But Societe Generale analysts said that while the
uncertainty prevailed, the whole autos sector was likely to be
"dead money" for a while.
As for Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank called the scandal an
"investor's nightmare" and cut its recommendation to "hold" from
"buy", predicting rising costs for making diesel cars would wipe
out the company's cost-cutting programme.
A precipitous two-day collapse in the company's share price
appeared to have stopped on Wednesday morning. At 1020 GMT,
Volkswagen shares were up 2.8 percent at 109 euros, after
earlier touching a four year low of 95.51 euros.
Volkswagen was challenged by authorities as far back as 2014
over tests showing emissions exceeded California state and U.S.
federal limits, but held off admitting wrongdoing until
regulators threatened to withhold certification for its 2016
diesel models.
Winterkorn is likely to come under pressure from the board
for the time it took the company to respond to criticism.
In April this year, the CEO saw off a challenge to his
leadership when the board ousted long-time chairman Ferdinand
Piech.
There was no sign emissions testing was part of Piech's
criticism of Winterkorn, although insiders say Piech was unhappy
with Volkswagen's underperformance in the United States, where
sales of VW-brand cars fell 10 percent last year to less than
half of their 2018 target of 800,000 deliveries.
Winterkorn has long been accused by critics of an
excessively centralised and hands-on management style, which
they say has led to production delays and hindered the company's
ability to adapt to local market needs.
In 2012, the launch of the Lamborghini brand's Aventador got
delayed by about six months after the CEO requested a different
dashboard following a test drive, one company source said.
(Additional reporting by European, American and Asian bureaus;
Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Peter Graff)