By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 23 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to
pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is reeling
from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how
much its diesel cars pollute.
"Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of
personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my
resignation," Winterkorn said, following a marathon meeting with
the executive committee of the VW board.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales has admitted to U.S.
regulators that it programmed its cars to detect when they were
being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to
conceal their true emissions.
Volkswagen did not name a successor, but said proposals on
management appointments would be made to a full board meeting on
Friday.
Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler
and the head of the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the
front-runners to replace Winterkorn, three people familiar with
the matter said. Mueller is seen as the favourite among the
three due to his years of experience within the group, two of
the people said.
Mueller, a former head product strategist, is also a
management board member of Porsche SE, and so close
to the Piech-Porsche family that controls Volkswagen.
Winterkorn, who during his eight years in charge oversaw a
doubling in Volkswagen's sales and an almost tripling in profit,
said he was shocked that misconduct on such a massive scale had
been possible at the company.
The carmaker was under huge pressure to take decisive
action, with its shares down more than 30 percent in value since
the crisis broke.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had urged Volkswagen to move
"as quickly as possible" to restore confidence in a company held
up for generations as a paragon of German engineering prowess.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday Volkswagen could face penalties of up to $18 billion.
Since then the crisis has snowballed, with the U.S. Justice
Department launching a criminal inquiry, according to a source
familiar with the matter. European and Asian countries as well
as Canada have also said they are investigating the matter.
Senior members of Volkswagen's board said in a statement
they expected more heads to roll as an internal investigation
seeks to identify who was responsible for the wrongdoing.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Winterkorn was
taking responsibility for decisions made when he was at the helm
of Audi, rather than Volkswagen.
NO OPTION
Volkswagen said on Tuesday about 11 million of its cars were
fitted with Type EA 189 engines that had shown a "noticeable
deviation" in emission levels between testing and road use.
The company sold 10.1 million cars in the whole of 2014.
The story has shocked the car market, with dealers in the
United States reporting people holding back from buying diesel
cars and "#dieselgate" trending on Twitter.
"The magnitude of this scandal did not leave another
option," said Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper of Winterkorn's
departure.
"Winterkorn did a good job and does not deserve to be
sacrificed. But given the scale of the problem and that he was
responsible for R&D, one has to swallow the pill if something
goes wrong," he said.
Winterkorn had also famously pledged to overtake Toyota
Motor Corp and General Motors Co as the world's
largest automaker. But the quest for volume has now backfired
for Volkswagen as it did with its top Japanese and U.S. rivals.
Toyota ultimately acknowledged that it had dropped the ball on
quality, contributing to alleged unintended acceleration of its
cars. And GM, of course, went bankrupt.
Volkswagen shares closed up 5.2 percent at 111.5 euros,
after earlier touching a four-year low of 95.51. At the stock's
lowest point, more than $30 billion had been wiped off the
company's market value since the crisis began - more than the
combined equity values of rivals Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot.
While Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was setting aside 6.5
billion euros ($7.3 billion) to help cover the costs of the
crisis, analysts doubt that will be enough.
Commerzbank's Sascha Gommel said if Volkswagen had to recall
all 11 million affected cars, the cost of that alone could top 6
billion euros. And the company still faces likely regulatory
fines, lawsuits, criminal investigations and a possible hit to
sales from a damaged reputation.
The new CEO will need to address Volkswagen's years of
underperformance in the United States - something which the
company's "clean diesel" cars were supposed to help address.
Some analysts have long called for Volkswagen to relax
Winterkorn's highly centralised style of management, which they
say made it slow to adapt to local conditions in markets such as
the United States and delayed product launches.
"INVESTOR'S NIGHTMARE"
Environmentalists have long complained that carmakers game
the testing regime to exaggerate the fuel-efficiency and
emissions readings of their vehicles. European politicians voted
on Wednesday to speed up rules to tighten compliance with
pollution limits on cars.
European car association ACEA said that so far there was "no
evidence that this is an industry-wide issue."
But Deutsche Bank called the scandal an "investor's
nightmare" and cut its recommendation on Volkswagen shares to
"hold" from "buy", predicting rising costs for making diesel
cars would wipe out its cost-cutting programme.
Traders said the plunge in Volkswagen shares had prompted
some talk it could become a takeover target, with Fiat Chrysler
openly looking for a partner, though there is no sign that VW's
controlling Piech-Porsche clan is looking to sell.
Diesel engines power less than 3 percent of new cars sold in
the United States but around half of cars in Europe, where
governments have encouraged their use to meet fuel efficiency
and greenhouse gas targets.
Their biggest selling point is fuel economy and low carbon
emissions compared with standard gasoline engines. But they emit
far more nitrogen dioxide, a toxic gas blamed for health
problems.
The suggestion that their emissions are worse than reported
in tests could harm the whole sector and alter the future of the
car industry worldwide, though the head of Germany's VDA auto
industry association warned against calling all diesel
technology into question because of the crisis.
"The Volkswagen issue is another black eye for the diesel
engine overall," Mike Jackson, the chief executive of the
AutoNation, the largest U.S. car retailer, told CNBC, adding the
"brand position" of Volkswagen was at risk in the U.S. market.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
