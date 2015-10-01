By Barbara Lewis
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 1 European carmakers have asked EU
policymakers not to over react following the scandal over
Volkswagen's emissions tests, saying the industry
needs until 2019 to meet fully some new pollution limits.
Volkswagen has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests
in the United States and Germany's transport minister says it
also manipulated them in Europe, where it sells about 40 percent
of its vehicles.
In response, the European Commission has said it plans to
reform the regulatory framework and is also pressing ahead with
work underway to tighten vehicle testing procedures.
Europe's carmakers, however, said in a letter dated Sept. 29
and addressed to a council of ministers led by the industry
commissioner, which met in Luxembourg on Thursday, that while
they were committed to tougher testing they needed more time.
"We should avoid measures that could undermine the
competitiveness of our sector, which stands for 12.1 million
jobs in Europe," the letter signed by Carlos Ghosn, president of
ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, said.
"We understand that the U.S. want to challenge the
leadership role that the European manufacturers have taken
globally in this technology," the letter, seen by Reuters said,
referring to diesel cars.
The Financial Times newspaper said the sentence about the
United States was later removed. It quoted the ACEA as saying it
had been deleted to avoid any misinterpretation.
REAL-WORLD TESTS
The letter rejects allegations all ACEA members have engaged
in "full-scale cheating" and said they had invested heavily in
diesel as a way for the European Union to achieve targets on
carbon emissions cuts.
Diesel engines burn less fuel than petrol and release less
carbon dioxide, but they have been associated with emissions of
nitrogen oxides linked to lung and heart disease.
The ACEA confirmed it had sent a letter to policymakers,
strongly cautioning against confusing the debate over VW's
so-called defeat devices and the separate issue of how to
measure real driving emissions (RDE).
From Sept. 1, the Commission introduced a new limit of 80
milligrammes of nitrogen oxide emissions per kilometre (mg/km),
down from its previous limit of 180 mg/km). It is now seeking to
ensure that limit is enforced through a new testing regime.
The Commission is also phasing in real-world testing to
close a gap between emissions in the test environment and
reality. It has said this would be for enforced for approvals of
new types of cars in 2017 and other vehicles in the autumn 2018.
ACEA said in the letter that the industry needs until
September 2019 to comply for all new registrations.
Speaking at Thursday's ministerial meeting Elzbieta
Bienkowska, the industry commissioner, said she thought there
was political will to accelerate the process and technical
preparatory work could be finalised this year.
Asked about the letter, a European Commission spokesman said
he had no specific comment but the Commission took a neutral
stance on which technologies were used to achieve EU goals.
