ROME, Sept 24 Italy said on Thursday it would
test 1,000 cars from all the brands sold nationally after
Volkswagen said it had cheated in diesel vehicle
emissions tests in the United States, Transport Minister
Graziano Delrio said in a Tweet.
Two days ago, the transport ministry said it would launch an
investigation into whether Volkswagen had also cheated European
emissions testers.
Delrio's announcement that the probe had been expanded to
include other brands comes after the German transport minister,
earlier on Thursday, said that Volkswagen had manipulated tests
in Europe too.
