ROME, Sept 24 Italy said on Thursday it would test 1,000 cars from all the brands sold nationally after Volkswagen said it had cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a Tweet.

Two days ago, the transport ministry said it would launch an investigation into whether Volkswagen had also cheated European emissions testers.

Delrio's announcement that the probe had been expanded to include other brands comes after the German transport minister, earlier on Thursday, said that Volkswagen had manipulated tests in Europe too. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)