ROME, Sept 22 Italy said on Tuesday it was
concerned about whether Volkswagen had cheated in
diesel vehicle emissions tests in Europe as it did in the United
States and said it would open its own investigation.
In a statement, Italy's Transport Ministry said it had sent
a letter to Volkswagen and the main emissions tester in Germany
to ask "if the anomalies found could also have been conducted on
vehicles sold and tested in the European Union".
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, could face penalties
of up to $18 billion in the United States, as well as
class-action lawsuits from buyers and damage to its reputation,
with U.S. regulators alleging it misled them for more than a
year.
