(Corrects penultimate paragraph spelling to Kelley Blue Book
instead of Kelly Blue Book)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Independent car dealerships
sued Volkswagen AG in California on Thursday over
losses they say they will incur following revelations that the
company fitted some diesel models with software to cheat on U.S.
vehicle emissions tests.
The proposed class action was filed in California federal
court on behalf of independent car dealers in the state and
seeks damages likely to exceed $1 million, according to the
lawyer who filed the case, Robert Starr.
Volkswagen has been hit with dozens of lawsuits, primarily
filed on behalf of owners of affected cars, since the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency announced last Friday that some
of its diesel cars used software to deceive regulators measuring
toxic emissions.
Franchise dealerships for Volkswagen and its Audi brand may
be able to seek some compensation for their losses, while
independent dealerships will likely be out of luck, Starr said.
A letter sent by Volkswagen to its U.S. dealers on Monday
said that a "mandatory stop-sale order" was in effect for
2009-2015 models with a two-liter diesel engine, and that
dealers would be reimbursed for their expenses until repair
instructions are released.
Independent dealers were not offered a similar deal, Starr
said. By selling vehicles affected by the scandal, the dealers
may be put themselves at risk of lawsuits from irate customers,
he said.
If the independent dealers cannot sell the cars, the
dealerships will shoulder the losses, he added.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
Volkswagen has said that 11 million vehicles worldwide could
be affected by the diesel-emissions scandal, including 500,000
in the United States.
Californians alone own 14 percent of affected U.S. vehicles
compared with 7 percent in Texas and 5.7 percent in Florida,
according to Kelley Blue Book.
The case is Koudsi v. Volkswagen, U.S. District Court for
the Central District of California, No. 15-7477.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Tom Brown; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom Brown)