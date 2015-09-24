(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 In April of 2015,
Volkswagen of America, Inc. sent letters to
California owners of diesel-powered Audis and Volkswagens
informing them of an "emissions service action" affecting the
vehicles.
Owners were told they would need to take their cars to a
dealer for new software to ensure tailpipe emissions were
"optimized and operating efficiently."
The company didn't explain that it was taking the action in
hopes of satisfying government regulators, who were growing
increasingly skeptical about the reason for discrepancies
between laboratory emissions test results and real world
pollution from Volkswagen's diesel cars.
Officials at the California Air Resources Board and the EPA
agreed in December of 2014 to allow a voluntary recall of the
company's diesel cars to fix what Volkswagen insisted was a
technical - and easily solved - glitch. The recall was rolled
out nationally over a period of months.
On Wednesday, California Air Resources Board spokesman Dave
Clegern confirmed that the letters were part of that recall.
"This is one of the fixes they presented to us as a potential
solution. It didn't work," he said.
Volkswagen, which had no obligation at the time it initiated
the recall to disclose the discussions that had led to it,
declined to comment on the letter.
The controversy came to public attention last week after
Volkswagen acknowledged it had deliberately deceived officials
about how much its diesel cars polluted.
The recall letter instructed owners of certain 2010-2014
Volkswagen vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines to contact
dealers for a software update in order to fix an issue with the
malfunction indicator light illuminating.
"If the illuminates for any reason, your vehicle
will not pass an IM emissions inspection in some regions," the
letter warned, noting that California required the update before
it would renew vehicle registrations.
"The vehicle's engine management software has been improved
to assure your vehicle's tailpipe emissions are optimized and
operating efficiently," read the letter, which said an earlier
software update increased the likelihood of the light
illuminating.
It is customary for carmakers to perform updates to their
cars through dealerships to fix or update software.
Volkswagen has said that 11 million of its cars around the
world could be affected in the scandal that broke last week. The
German company has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in
its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of any
fallout.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal probe
and at least 25 proposed class actions on behalf of consumers
have already been filed in seven states.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by Rory
