By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, Sept 23
lawsuits accusing Volkswagen of misleading customers
by designing some diesel models to cheat on U.S. emissions tests
should be sent to California federal court, a lawyer in one such
case said in a motion filed Wednesday.
The motion seeks to consolidate Volkswagen litigation before
U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in the Central District of
California. That court has been home to litigation accusing
Toyota Motor Corp of concealing a defect that caused
cars to accelerate suddenly, as well as cases accusing Hyundai
Motor Co and Kia Motors of overstating
certain vehicles' fuel-economy ratings.
Toyota agreed in 2012 to pay $1.1 billion to resolve
acceleration class actions, and Hyundai and Kia won approval
last year for a settlement valued by plaintiffs' lawyers at more
than $255 million.
Since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced
last Friday that some of Volkswagen's diesel cars used software
to deceive regulators measuring toxic emissions, at least 25
proposed class actions have been filed in seven states. The
cases accuse the carmaker of duping customers into paying a
premium for cars they falsely believed to be fuel efficient and
compliant with environmental regulations.
Volkswagen has said that 11 million vehicles worldwide could
be affected, including nearly 500,000 in the U.S. The
automaker's chief executive Martin Winterkorn on Wednesday quit
as a result of the scandal.
The lawyer who filed Wednesday's motion, David Vendler, said
hundreds of additional cases could potentially to be filed,
given the publicity surrounding Volkswagen's admission and the
number of affected customers. "It makes sense to get these cases
in one forum as quickly as possible," he said. "Otherwise it's
like herding cats."
Vendler is an attorney with law firm Morris Polich & Purdy
in Los Angeles. He has filed a proposed class action against
Volkswagen in the Central District of California.
It is typical for large-scale litigation involving nearly
identical claims to be consolidated, although the questions of
before which judge and which court can be hotly contested as
plaintiffs' and defense lawyers jockey for advantage. The
requests are decided by the seven-judge U.S. Judicial Panel on
Multidistrict Litigation, which holds hearings every two months
on such motions.
A spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment, citing the
pending litigation.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Christian Plumb)