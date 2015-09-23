FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said Volkswagen Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn was taking responsibility for decisions made
before he was at the group's helm.
Winterkorn, CEO since 2007, resigned earlier on Wednesday,
after the German carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. emissions
tests on diesel vehicles.
"I have great respect for his decision. He is taking
responsibility for something that happened when he was not chief
executive of Volkswagen but rather at Audi," Gabriel said on the
sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Noah Barkin)