FRANKFURT, Sept 24 VW brand development chief
Heinz-Jakob Neusser will join the ranks of senior Volkswagen
managers forced to leave the carmaker in the wake of
its diesel emissions scandal, German weekly Spiegel reported on
Thursday, citing no sources.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the Spiegel report.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales has been in turmoil
since admitting that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much
its diesel cars pollute, prompting its CEO to resign and forcing
it to set aside billions of euros to clean up the mess.
Earlier, Bild reported that Audi's R&D boss Ulrich
Hackenberg and Porsche's engine chief Wolfgang Hatz also will be
dismissed at a meeting of the supervisory board on
Friday.
