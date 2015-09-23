STUTTGART/BERLIN/HAMBURG, Sept 23 Porsche chief
Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler and the head of the
VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the front-runners to
replace Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter said.
Mueller is seen as the favourite among the three due to his
years of experience within the group, two of the people said.
CEO Winterkorn resigned earlier on Wednesday, taking
responsibility for the German carmaker's rigging of U.S.
emissions tests. The supervisory board is to discuss the issue
of succession on Friday.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz;
Writing by Maria Sheahan)