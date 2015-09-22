FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's transport ministry said it would send a fact-finding committee to Volkswagen this week after the carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. vehicle emissions tests.

The committee is to speak with executives at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany and request access to documents, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our committee will examine whether the vehicles in question were built and tested according to German and European rules, and whether that was done in accordance with vehicle registrations," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in the statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by John O'Donnell)