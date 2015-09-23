(Repeats with no changes)
By Josephine Mason and Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The scandal engulfing
Volkswagen has spilled into the precious metals market,
reflecting growing fears of a consumer shift away from the
diesel engines that account for almost a half of the world's
platinum demand.
Platinum prices dropped 3.6 percent on Tuesday, their
biggest one-day fall in more than two years, "whacked" by
concerns that the German carmaker's years-long effort to dupe
U.S. regulators on diesel emissions will hurt sales of diesel
engines, said Ed Meir, metals analyst at INTL FCStone.
The price of palladium, which is preferred for
gasoline-powered engines but less so for diesel, barely dipped
0.6 percent.
The collapse highlights not only the enormity of the diesel
industry's woes, but also the growing threat to platinum markets
if, as some analysts now wonder, Volkswagen's scandals coupled
with tougher regulations end a decades-long preference for
diesel cars in Europe.
The impact in the United States would be relatively small.
Diesel's share of the U.S. passenger vehicle market was around
5.6 percent last year, up from 4.5 in 2013, according to GFMS,
the metals research and forecasts team in Thomson Reuters.
Commercial vehicle sales were just over 9 million last year, up
10 percent, New York-based CPM Group said.
At stake in Europe is about 1.7 million ounces of annual
demand for platinum in diesel autocatalysts, which equates to
almost a quarter of world consumption last year, according to
Reuters' calculations.
That is based on industry estimates that autocatalysts in
diesel-powered light-duty vehicles contain about 5.5 grams on
average. Emissions-curbing catalysts in gasoline cars use about
4.5 grams of palladium.
Last year, 9 million diesel cars were sold in Europe, about
45 percent of total auto sales for the region, according to
GFMS.
If regulators uncover widespread violations across the
industry and environmentally conscious drivers in Europe switch
to gasoline, it could "reshape the picture" for platinum, said
Erica Rannestad, senior analyst, precious metals demand at GFMS.
VW said on Tuesday that falsified U.S. vehicle emission
tests could affect 11 million of its cars worldwide as
investigations of its diesel models multiplied.
The company set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) to
help cover costs of the biggest scandal in the company's 78-year
history, after it admitted using software that deceived U.S.
regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel cars.
It is still early days in the scandal, and could ultimately
buoy platinum group metals demand if carmakers ramp up efforts
to curb emissions. One way to do that is to add more platinum or
palladium to an autocatalyst.
"There are many possibilities about how this could play
out," Rannestad said, citing the chance that carmakers may
redesign engines, which could increase PGM loadings in
autocatalysts.
Tuesday's sell-off has added to a malaise that has weighed
on platinum group metal prices for the past year amid concerns
about weakening demand from top consumer China and surplus
inventory as investors have exited exchange-traded funds.
Platinum prices have fallen 40 percent and palladium has
dropped by a third over the past year.
This year, automotive sales in Europe have been a bright
spot for both metals as jewelry and investment demand has waned
and car sales in developing nations has dropped.
In June, CPM Group forecast auto demand for platinum in
Europe would rise to 1.15 million ounces in 2015, its highest
since 2011, as growing vehicle sales and tighter emissions
offset falling diesel engine demand.
