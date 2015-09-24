NEW YORK, Sept 24 At least 29 U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state investigation of Volkswagen over its representations to consumers over their diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to Volkswagen, the spokeswoman said.

News of the subpoena and state attorneys general participating in the group so far comes two days after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said a group was forming to probe the carmaker over the U.S. emissions test scandal. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)