(Adds states participating, details of probe)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 24 At least 27 U.S. state
attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state
investigation of Volkswagen over its representations
to consumers of its diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman
for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to
Volkswagen, the spokeswoman said.
Many states will review the matter through both their
consumer protection and environmental protection divisions, the
spokeswoman said.
Shares in the world's largest carmaker by sales have plunged
as much as 40 percent since Friday, when U.S. regulators said it
had admitted to fitting software on hundreds of thousands of
diesel cars to detect when they were being tested, and alter the
running of their engines to conceal their true emissions.
The crisis deepened on Thursday, when Germany's transport
minister said Volkswagen had manipulated tests in Europe too.
News of the subpoena by U.S. states comes two days after New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said a group was forming
to investigate the carmaker over the U.S. emissions test
scandal.
The states now involved include Alabama, Arizona,
California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana,
Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi,
Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina,
Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas,
Vermont and Virginia, the Illinois spokeswoman said. Washington
D.C. is also part of the group.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)