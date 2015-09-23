(In paragraph four, West Virginia University corrects the two
year references to 2012 and 2013 from 2013 and 2014)
By David Morgan
MORGANTOWN, W.V., Sept 22 Daniel Carder, an
unassuming 45-year-old engineer with gray hair and blue jeans,
appears an unlikely type to take down one of the world's most
powerful companies.
But he and his small research team at West Virginia
University may have done exactly that, with a $50,000 study
which produced early evidence that Volkswagen AG was
cheating on U.S. vehicle emissions tests, setting off a scandal
that threatens the German automaker's leadership, reputation and
finances.
"The testing we did kind of opened the can of worms," Carder
says of his five-member engineering team and the research
project that found much higher on-road diesel emission levels
for VW vehicles than what U.S. regulators were seeing in tests.
The results of that study, which was paid for by the
nonprofit International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)
in late 2012 and completed in May 2013, were later corroborated
by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air
Resources Board (CARB).
Carder's team - a research professor, two graduate students,
a faculty member and himself - performed road tests around Los
Angeles and up the West Coast to Seattle that generated results
so pronounced that they initially suspected a problem with their
own research.
"The first thing you do is beat yourself up and say, 'Did we
not do something right?' You always blame yourself," he told
Reuters in an interview. "(We) saw huge discrepancies. There was
one vehicle with 15 to 35 times the emissions levels and another
vehicle with 10 to 20 times the emissions levels."
Despite the discrepancies, a fix shouldn't involve major
changes. "It could be something very small," said Carder, who's
the interim director of West Virginia University's Center for
Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions in Morgantown, about
200 miles (320 km) west of Washington in the Appalachian
foothills.
"It can simply be a change in the fuel injection strategy.
What might be realized is a penalty in fuel economy in order to
get these systems more active, to lower the emissions levels."
Carder said he's surprised to see such a hullabaloo now,
because his team's findings were made public nearly a year and a
half ago.
"We actually presented this data in a public forum and were
actually questioned by Volkswagen," said Carder.
The ICCT's research contract to Carder's team was sparked by
separate findings by the European Commission's Joint Research
Centre, which showed a discrepancy between test results and real
world performance in European diesel engines.
The diesel vehicles chosen for the West Virginia study were
the VW Passat, the VW Jetta and the BMW X5. Unlike the VW
vehicles, Carder said the BMW vehicle "performed very nicely -
at, or below, the certification emission levels."
West Virginia University is not new to ground-breaking
emissions research, having helped create the first technology to
measure vehicle emissions on the road more than 15 years ago.
Carder belonged to a 15-member West Virginia University team
that pioneered portable emissions testing as part of a 1998
settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and several heavy
duty diesel engine makers including Caterpillar Inc and
Cummins Engine Co.
The manufacturers agreed to pay $83.4 million in civil
penalties after federal officials found evidence that they were
selling heavy duty diesel engines equipped with "defeat devices"
that allowed the engines to meet EPA emission standards during
testing but disabled the emission control system during normal
highway driving.
When the news about Volkswagen broke last Friday, Carder
heard from some of the heavy diesel engine manufacturers that
were part of the consent decree.
"They saw what had happened and called to say: 'Good job,
you guys,'" Carder said. "Some folks said: 'How did they not
learn from our mistakes 15 years ago?'"
Regarding his role in unearthing the current scandal,
Carder said there was no particular sense of excitement when his
team confirmed that the higher VW emission results were real and
not a consequence of faulty measurements.
"There's no incentive for us to pass or fail," he said.
"Obviously, we don't want to see something spewing emissions and
polluting the environment. But we really have no horse in the
race, as they say."
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and John Pickering)