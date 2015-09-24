LONDON, Sept 24 European shareholders in
Volkswagen are considering claiming damages from the
German car maker after it admitted rigging U.S. diesel emissions
tests in a scandal that has wiped around $25 billion off its
market value.
Investors as well as car owners, who bought VW vehicles on
the basis of false emissions information, are examining their
rights as the once-venerable company battles a crisis that casts
fresh doubt on the integrity of the entire auto industry.
"If we can with some certainty establish that we, as
investors, were misled by the company, and that has affected our
returns, then I cannot rule out that we would seek compensation
from the company," one of Volkswagen's top investors in Europe
told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the situation.
Volkswagen, which installed software in millions of cars
that rigged tests designed to limit noxious car fumes blamed for
respiratory diseases and global pollution, faces criminal and
regulatory investigations, a hefty fine and public outrage. Its
chief executive resigned on Wednesday and its stock has lost
around one third of its value since last week.
UK litigator Stewarts Law, which won a group action against
Germany's Commerzbank in 2012 over unpaid banker
bonuses and is among those working on a 4 billion pound ($6
billion) investor case against Royal Bank of Scotland,
says UK investor claims against VW hinge partly on jurisdiction.
"We have clients who will inevitably be taking a very close
look at the possibility of a shareholder claim," said Clive
Zietman, the firm's head of commercial litigation.
"It is obvious that shareholders in VW in different
jurisdictions will be examining their rights and asking
themselves whether or not there might be claims in the U.S.,
Germany and/or in this country (Britain)."
Since last Friday, VW's ordinary and preference shares have
lost roughly 30 percent of their market value. Although only
around 30 percent of ordinary shares are freely traded, all
preference share investors could potentially make a claim
against the company.
The company's top five preference shareholders have lost
around 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) since last week, while its
top ordinary shareholders, dominated by German sports car brand
Porsche, the state of Lower Saxony and the Qatar Investment
Authority sovereign wealth fund, have lost around 11 billion
euros during the saga.
Volkswagen already faces at least 25 consumer class action
lawsuits on behalf of scores of car owners in all 50 U.S. states
- partly because the company's cars are so popular among the
friends and colleagues of plaintiff lawyers.
Launching collective claims in Britain is tougher than in
the United States, where an "opt-out" regime allows claimants
with a common interest to be automatically grouped together
without every individual having to actively opt in to a lawsuit.
In Britain, opt-out class action lawsuits are being
introduced on Oct. 1 for anti-trust cases alone.
If British lawyers want to represent a collective action
against a company on other grounds, they have to present an
identified group that has actively opted in to proceedings and
suffered specified losses over a definitive period of time.
Investor claims for damages need to prove that a company
issued an inaccurate prospectus or similar document that is
subject to English law and jurisdiction - or that they relied on
other financial statements over past years and senior staff were
aware of inaccuracies.
The groundwork for such claims is painstaking. The
shareholder lawsuit against RBS, which alleges the bank misled
investors over a 2008 emergency cash call, has been years in
preparation and is only scheduled for trial at the end 2016.
VW said on Tuesday about 11 million of its cars worldwide
were fitted with the software that was found to be cheating
emissions tests in the United States. German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt said on Thursday the company also manipulated
emissions tests in Europe.
($1 = 0.6564 pounds)
