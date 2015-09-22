(Changes number and years of vehicles to be investigated after
clarification from environment ministry)
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's environment
ministry said on Tuesday that it will conduct an investigation
into emissions of Volkswagen AG and Audi diesel
cars after the firm admitted rigging emissions tests on
diesel-powered vehicles in the United States.
The ministry's probe will involve 4,000 to 5,000 units of
Volkswagen's Jetta and Golf models and the Audi A3 produced in
2014 and 2015, Park Pan-kyu, a deputy director at the ministry,
told Reuters.
"If South Korean authorities find problems in the VW diesel
cars, the probe could be expanded to all German diesel cars," he
said.
(Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Rachel
Armstrong)