BERLIN, Sept 23 The head of Germany's VDA auto
industry association warned on Wednesday against calling into
question all diesel technology because of the crisis at
Volkswagen.
"One shouldn't make the mistake of using this case where
software was manipulated to produce better test results to call
into question all diesel technology," VDA chief Matthias
Wissmann said.
"The diesel that is used by the German auto industry in many
configurations is a major driver of the reduction in CO2
emissions worldwide. Therefore we need a clear separation here,"
he added. "My plea is, no general suspicion towards the German
auto industry."
