BERLIN, Sept 22 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn on Tuesday apologized again for the
carmaker's cheating of diesel emission rules in the United
States and pledged full cooperation with authorities involved.
"I am endlessly sorry that we betrayed the trust" of
millions of people, Winterkorn said in a video statement posted
on VW's website.
"Swift and comprehensive clarification has now utmost
priority," the CEO said. "To make it very clear: manipulation at
VW must never happen again."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)