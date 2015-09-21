WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The White House said on Monday it was "quite concerned" about reports it was seeing concerning Volkswagen's conduct in complying with U.S. Clean Air Act requirements.

"It's fair to say that we're quite concerned by some of the reports that we've seen about the conduct of this particular company, but ultimately this is the responsibility of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to take a look at it and that's exactly what they're doing," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Volkswagen shares plunged more than 20 percent on Monday after the German carmaker admitted it had rigged emissions tests in the United States. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)