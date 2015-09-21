WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The White House said on
Monday it was "quite concerned" about reports it was seeing
concerning Volkswagen's conduct in complying with U.S. Clean Air
Act requirements.
"It's fair to say that we're quite concerned by some of the
reports that we've seen about the conduct of this particular
company, but ultimately this is the responsibility of the EPA
(Environmental Protection Agency) to take a look at it and
that's exactly what they're doing," said White House spokesman
Josh Earnest.
Volkswagen shares plunged more than 20 percent
on Monday after the German carmaker admitted it had rigged
emissions tests in the United States.
